Heartwarming Moment Lost Dog Recognizes Owner After Surviving in Wilderness for 5 Months

An animal rescue service captured the tender moment they were able to reunite an owner with her sweet dog who survived for 5 months in the wilderness of Greenville County, South Carolina, recently.

Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery said the husky mix, named Oakley, was dumped in the woods by a dog trainer in June and had been roaming around the southern part of Greenville County. The rescue service explained that they spotted her on a camera and began the process of trapping her.

The team said they used a custom trap along with food bait to capture Oakley. They explained they use this technique to assist in recovering skittish and fearful dogs.

This video shows Oakley apprehensively approaching her owner before realizing who she is. She can then be seen covering her owner in kisses and wiggling all around, unable to contain her excitement.

The organization said they are still working to capture two more dogs who were in a similar situation as Oakley. Credit: Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery via Storyful

