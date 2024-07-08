Heat advisories across Florida

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
'Nobody has these stories': Canada's longest river at record low levels
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
- The Canadian Press
Former Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sex assault of teen at hotel in 2021
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
- Yahoo Sports
Klay Thompson's sign-and-trade with Mavericks turns into first 6-team trade in NBA history
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
- LA Times
Motorcycle tour of Death Valley turns fatal as thermometer cracks 128 degrees
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
- The Canadian Press
Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley sign multi-year deals with Toronto Raptors
TORONTO — The future is now for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.
- Sacramento Bee
Harrison Barnes thanks Sacramento after going to San Antonio Spurs in DeMar DeRozan trade
Harrison Barnes had a heartfelt message for Sacramento after the Kings traded him in the DeMar DeRozan deal.
- USA TODAY Sports
DeMar DeRozan joining Sacramento Kings in trade with Bulls, Spurs, per report
DeMar DeRozan is set to join the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade deal involving the Bulls and Spurs, ESPN reported.
- Time
Kate Middleton Shares Heartfelt Message in New Social Post
Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message across the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media profiles.
- The Weather Network - Video
Beryl's remnants could impact southern Ontario this week
Beryl will be making it's landfall across Texas Monday morning. As it loses energy inland, we could see some of its remnants reach southern Ontario by Wednesday. Heavy rainfall from the tropical moisture will be the main impact. The Weather Network's Melinda Singh has the full forecast.
- Stretty News
Luke Shaw shows great sportsmanship after England’s win over Switzerland
England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw seemingly refused to celebrate his team’s penalty shootout win over Switzerland.Shaw instead decided to show his class by going over to the Swiss pl...
- USA TODAY Sports
Steph Curry laments losing longtime Warriors teammate Klay Thompson: 'It sucks'
Steph Curry wasn’t at a loss of words when talking about Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
- People
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Hold Hands While Attending the British Grand Prix in England
The first trailer for the Oscar winner's latest film 'F1' debuted the same day
- CNN
Death Valley sets a new daily record with a searing 128 degrees as West Coast heat wave drags on
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB All-Star Game snubs: 10 players who deserve a spot in Midsummer Classic
There were plenty of key names missing when Major League Baseball announced the 2024 All-Star Game reserves and pitchers.
- 90min Articles
Time's up, Cristiano Ronaldo - you're not that guy anymore
Here we are again. Another Portugal post-mortem centred around the attention of one man in particular.It's a rather appropriate ritual given how their performances were at the behest of one man, in fa...
- CBC
Province orders conservation authorities to drop wetlands mapping plans
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
- The Weather Network
Beryl's lingering impacts to reach southern Ontario and Quebec this week
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
- CBC
'Unbelievable I survived': Yukon woman attacked by bear speaks out
Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw
- MMA Junkie
Why Marc Goddard won’t referee UFC champion Leon Edwards’ fights
Don't expect Marc Goddard to referee UFC champion Leon Edwards' upcoming fight – or any of his fights for that matter.
- The Canadian Press
Heat warnings expand in British Columbia as heat wave intensifies
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.