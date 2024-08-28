Heat Advisory: Humidity can make it feel nearly 100 degrees this week
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week
A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
As a warm muggy airmass pushes into Ontario it is posing the threat for severe thunderstorms in the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region
At least one person was killed and others were injured when a landslide struck homes in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, according to local officials.“The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide” remained a concern, officials said.“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” said Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster and directed all state agencies to provide assistance where needed.A local high school was prepared to host residents who evacuated their homes, officials said.Ketchikan resident Natasha Clevenger posted this footage showing homes damaged by the landslide on Second Avenue. She said, “We are safe but shaken up. We are stuck in our house until we can be safely evacuated.”She later said her family had been evacuated to a local high school, thanking first responders who “safely guided [them] through a street covered in power lines and poles.”Clevenger added: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We are a little out of it from being in shock, but we are safe and praying for our neighbors.” Credit: Natasha Clevenger via Storyful
Calgary is under severe water restrictions for the second time this summer as crews work to repair one of the city’s largest water mains. Michael King reports.
Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)
A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.
As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.
Storms across southern B.C. over the weekend brought record rainfall and strong gusts that brought down trees, damaging homes and vehicles in different parts of the province.A total of 17 communities breaking daily rainfall records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as a low-pressure system moved through the region from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Agassiz area, which saw 57.5 millimetres of rain on Saturday, beating the previou
Security camera footage shows a black bear wandering onto the deck of a home in Forest Falls, pushing the cover off the hot tub and taking a dip.
Namibia plans to cull 723 wild animals, including 83 elephants, and to distribute the meat to people struggling to feed themselves because of a severe drought across southern Africa, the environment ministry said. The cull will take place in parks and communal areas where authorities believe animal numbers exceed available grazing land and water supplies, it said in a statement issued on Monday. Southern Africa is facing its worst drought in decades, with Namibia having exhausted 84% of its food reserves last month, according to the United Nations.
Campfire bans will soon be lifted in most areas of the province, according to the B.C Wildfire Service (BCWS).The service says the change will take effect Wednesday at noon PT. The update comes as a cold front brought rain and fall-like temperatures to many parts of the province Tuesday.Emelie Peacock, a fire information officer with the BCWS, told CBC News that Category 1 campfires – all fires smaller than 0.25 square metres — will be permitted across the province, except for one area within th