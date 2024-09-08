Heat builds this coming week

Latest Stories
- BBC
Landslides are wreaking havoc on this California city. Locals vow to stay
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
- CNN
This hurricane season is confounding experts and defying forecasts. What the heck is going on?
It’s eerily quiet in the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season. What’s causing it could be a sign of what’s to come in a warming world.
- CNN
Landslides are destroying multimillion-dollar homes in California, and they’re getting worse
The deep landslides beneath multi-million dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
- BBC
Chick of 'world's most dangerous' bird hatches
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
- FTW Outdoors
Baby koala, attacked by dog, reunites with mom in sweet video
An Australia-based conservation group has shared footage showing a baby koala reuniting with mom after the “joey” was attacked by a dog and rushed to a wildlife hospital for treatment. “Meet Squeak!” Wildlife Warriors exclaimed via
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Caitlin Clark score Friday? Lynx snap Fever's five-game win streak
Caitlin Clark and the Fever mounted a comeback against the Lynx on Friday, but it was not enough. The Indiana Fever's win streak ends at five games.
- The Weather Network
Summer 2.0? Ontario heat set to return with a vengeance
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
- People
Rudy Gobert Responds to Shaquille O'Neal Calling Him the Worst NBA Player of All Time: 'Sad to See'
O'Neal shared his feelings during a Sept. 4 appearance on the "GOAT Talk" podcast
- The Canadian Press
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury
CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese's historic rookie season is over.
- USA TODAY
What is world's smallest cat? Get to know the tiniest cat breed
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the smallest cat in the world? Here is what you need to know about the tiniest felines.
- CBC
Washington woman punches bear during attack
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: NHC tracking 2 Atlantic tropical waves, one could bring rain to US
The National Hurricane Center said Saturday it is currently tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. One could bring rain to the U.S. south.
- CNN
Southern California wildfire burns so intensely that it creates its own weather as it spreads, forcing evacuations
Some Southern California residents were forced from their homes Saturday after an explosive wildfire grew by more than 3,000 acres in mere hours – and is burning so intensely that it is creating its own weather.
- The Weather Network - Video
Soaking rain raises flood risk in the Maritimes
A subtropical low pushing into the maritime is unleashing heavy rain and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
- The Canadian Press
Devastating Jasper wildfire now listed as under control, Parks canada says
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
- WMAR- Baltimore Scripps
Rain returns this weekend
It is time to shake things up! After a dry and mild week we have showers and even a storm or two back in the forecast. A cold front will push in Saturday and bring storms and showers by the afternoon. This will not be an all day rain, but if you have plans, I would have a backup for just a few hours as the rain comes through. By Saturday evening we will clear out quickly and get back to clear skies and cooler temperatures. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/cooling-down-into-the-70s-today
- The Weather Network - Video
September heatwave continues in western Canada
A ridge of high pressure is prolonging summer in BC and Alberta. Humidex values in southern BC will climb into the low to mid thirties Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will back off next week as a trough ushers in a cooler airmass. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- The Weather Network
Noticeable cooldown in Ontario comes with strong winds, waterspout threat
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy rain targets parts of Nova Scotia, flooding a risk
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more on the rainfall warning impacting parts of Nova Scotia.
- CBC
'Skip two flushes': City continues call for water conservation amid restrictions
Calgary officials continued to encourage citizens to cut back on their water use Friday, saying their efforts have the city to nearly 80 per cent of the way to achieving daily targets. "Skip two flushes and we have reached our goal," said director of capital priorities and investment Francois Bouchart at an afternoon news conference.Calgarians used 502 million litres of water on Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday's 500 million litres. Demand has remained at or above 500 million litres per day