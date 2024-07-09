Heat causes surge in hospital visits, fatal to some pets
A heat advisory that was issued in South Florida continued into Tuesday, as a combination of heat and humidity made it feel like 105+ degrees.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
Southern Ontario and Quebec will be hit with the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl this week, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of thunderstorms
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a reward for information that leads to the individual who dumped the dog in the remote location
Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw
Zach Edey had a double-double in his summer league debut, but couldn't lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz on Monday night.
The glitz and glam of the Lakers or Clippers were secondary to Sacramento, a place you can call home, writes columnist LeBron Hill.
Affected passengers are unlikely to be eligible for compensation as the disruption is deemed to be out of airlines’ control.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Storms coined the "ring of fire" are going to circle around a strong ridge of high pressure in the West that is allowing for hot temperatures and a humid air mass to push into Alberta
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl makes an early Monday morning landfall
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest forecast for thunderstorms today, and the the rainfall outlook for Ontario and Quebec.
SAN FRANISCO (AP) — Bronny James was scratched from the Los Angeles Lakers’ second California Classic game Sunday because of a swelling in his left knee, a day after scoring four points in his NBA Summer League debut.
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
The babies are thought to be the first to be born in a wild urban setting in England for centuries.
The tropical storm that's battered parts of the Caribbean and Texas has the potential to bring torrential downpours to eastern Ontario and Gatineau later this week, Environment Canada says. On Monday afternoon, the agency issued special weather statements warning that rain associated with Hurricane Beryl could begin Tuesday night or Wednesday locally and may persist into Thursday.Rainfall could reach rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times, with localized rainfall totals possibly topping 50 mm. A