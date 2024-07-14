'Heat event' to bake Toronto area starting Sunday

A heat warning has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) starting Sunday and possibly continuing into Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 29 C with humidex values making it feel more like 40 due to a "humid airmass" reaching the region, the federal weather agency said on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures won't bring much relief with lows expected to be around 20 C. A "cooler airmass" is expected to arrive Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category," the agency said.

Environment Canada is advising people to take extra precautions, especially those at greater risks of health concerns. That includes older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Heat illness can be identified through swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions.

"Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle," it advises.

Environment Canada is also urging people to "drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration."