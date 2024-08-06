Heat forces Fort Worth outdoor theater company to move latest show indoors

The staff of the Hip Pocket Theatre didn’t want a repeat of last summer, when the outdoor theater company canceled shows due to excessive heat.

So it planned in advance when debuting its latest show inside.

The company, now in its 48th season, is moving Raft Project (My Shapes Are In Turmoil) to the Southside Preservation Hall, 1519 Lipscomb St. Showtimes are at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 9-11 and Aug. 15-25.

“We’re overjoyed to be bringing the rustic outdoor magic of Hip Pocket indoors with our friends at Southside Preservation Hall for this production,” said company director Lake Simons. “We’re creating a theater within the walls of ‘The Hall,’ capturing the beauty of the historic space and coupling it with the artful handmade, homespun theater that makes Hip Pocket so unique.”

“Raft Project (My Shapes Are In Turmoil)“ is an experimental production created and directed by Lake and John Dyer, a Hip Pocket veteran living in New York. The wordless show is described about the struggle to find peace amidst global upheaval with choreography and puppets designed by Simons choreographed and set to a score by Dyer. The cast includes Simons, Allen Dean, Cy Dyer, Grainger Esch, Shelby Griffin and Sara Rashelle.

Hip Pocket loyalists Susan Austin is the costume designer and Nikki DeShea Smith is the lighting designer.

“We are so happy to be back in Fort Worth and look forward to sharing our new work with you! Join us on the water! We’ll be there, with bells on!” said Dyer.

Adult tickets are $25 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and $20 on Sundays, with reduced prices for seniors, military, teachers, first responders, students and children 12 and under. Tickets are available at Hippocket.org or by calling 817-246-9775.