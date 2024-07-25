Heat impacts flood victims
ABC 10News Reporter spoke with Gregory Montoya, a victim of the January floods, who says the latest heat and temperatures is causing a problem.
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Rare footage captured by a camera strapped to the back of an endangered shark shows the moment it was struck by a boat, prompting the animal to dash into deep waters.
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Early humans may have played a significant role in the demise of one of the most iconic ancient species -- the woolly mammoth -- and others like it, according to new research. The arrival of early, primitive humans on Earth during the Pleistocene period, roughly 1.8 million years ago, caused a five-fold increase in extinction rates of proboscidean species, a taxonomic order of afrotherian mammals that include only one living family -- modern elephants -- and several extinct species, including the woolly mammoth, according to a paper published Wednesday in Science.
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings that cover all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.Storms have been scattered across the region Wednesday afternoon, causing tornado warnings around Hawkesbury and Bancroft.As of around 3:40 p.m., all of those tornado warnings had ended.Severe thunderstorm warnings generally surround Ottawa-Gatineau, extending to the east and southwest. All other areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch.The storm might produce strong win
An evacuation order was issued for the Town of Jasper and Jasper National Forest, in Alberta, Canada, on Monday evening, July 22, due to threatening wildfires.Video footage captured by Jasper Pet Outpost shows scorched trees while driving through Jasper on Tuesday.There were 170 wildfires in the region by Tuesday morning.Reports indicated approximately 4,700 residents were affected by the evacuation order. Credit: Jasper Pet Outpost via Storyful
NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.
Some communities and farms in the Milk River basin are facing extended water challenges after officials announced repairs to two century-old siphons near the Canada-U.S. border won't be complete until late summer or early fall 2025.The siphons located east of Glacier National Park failed on June 17, bursting open and flooding the surrounding areas.They are a critical component of the Milk River Project, which diverts water from the St. Mary River through northern Montana and across southern Albe
Heavy rain from Typhoon Gaemi has flooded the Philippine capital Manila and nearby cities, forcing authorities to shut schools, offices and cancel flights on Wednesday and declare a state of calamity in a region that is home to 13 million people. The storm, which is strengthening as it gusts towards Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days. At least 12 people have died and more than 600,000 are displaced due to the storm, known locally as Typhoon Carina, the national disaster agency said.
Flooding hit areas in the Philippines including Metro Manila, Bataan, and Zambales on Tuesday, July 23, as Typhoon Carina continued to intensify as it moved north.Footage posted to Facebook shows the situation in Taguig, in Metro Manila, with people walking in deep floodwater.The National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) issued an orange rainfall alert.Eight people were reported dead, two injured, and one missing by the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council. Credit: Dave Calijan via Storyful
A fast-moving wildfire that tore through more than a dozen homes in Southern California Sunday was sparked by fireworks, officials said, and the search is on for those responsible.