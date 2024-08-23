UPDATE: Heat index values up to 112 degrees predicted until Friday night

On Friday at 6:01 a.m. an updated excessive heat warning was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX. The warning is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Comanche, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill and McLennan counties.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees anticipated for a portion of north central Texas until 9 p.m. this evening.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," describes the NWS.

This warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

Protect yourself during a heat wave with these tips from the NWS

• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Check on others: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, especially when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.

• Take extra precautions outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

• Time your activities wisely: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Recognize warning signs: Familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

For a safer outdoor work environment, follow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s guidance by scheduling regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places. If anyone shows signs of heat illness, promptly move them to a cool, shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service