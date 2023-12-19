Heat lamp blamed for Laconia barn fire; crews fought flames in knee-deep mud
Knee-deep mud caused by Monday's rainfall presented a challenge for fire crews in Laconia on Tuesday morning.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
The information comes from a new study.
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
The testimony's over, but the acrimony lingers on at the Trump fraud trial.
The 2016 Democratic candidate had the shortest, bluntest response.
Which she accompanied with a dose of potty humor.
As this year draws to a close, CNN’s Thomas Lake still remembers the fear he felt one recent Saturday morning at a 5k race in suburban Atlanta as he waited for his 11-year-old son at the finish line. What he discovered that day surprised him — and taught him an important lesson.
Jodie Turner-Smith looked effortlessly cool at an LA Lakers basketball game wearing a black leather fringed jacket, grey knit top, low-rise jeans & silver heels
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette at Sandringham this Christmas when they visit King Charles and Queen Camilla
Alina Habba offered no evidence to back up her claims
‘They’re all frauds – if you were to put them all under the same scrutiny I was put under, you would have to vacate the whole goddamn building,’ Santos says
An appeals court has rejected the former White House chief of staff's bid to move his case from Georgia.
“Congresswoman, you’re saying that’s what you think he’s saying but he was pretty clear," the CNN anchor told New York Republican Nicole Malliotakis.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) took aim at former President Trump for launching a “misleading” ad suggesting she supports him. Trump’s campaign released an ad earlier this month including comments from Reynolds praising the former president as being “a partner in the White House” for the Midwest. She argued the ad was misleading since she has chosen…
Kelly Clarkson opened up about her 2023 weight-loss journey during a recent episode of her talk show, sharing that she doesn't "have to wear Spanx" anymore.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
Sure, sex may be different in this phase of life. But make no mistake: It can still be satisfying!
NEW YORK (Reuters) -An expert witness paid nearly $1 million by Donald Trump to testify at his New York civil fraud trial "lost all credibility" by "doggedly" justifying the former U.S. president's business records, the judge overseeing the case said on Monday. Eli Bartov, a New York University accounting professor, testified on Dec. 7 that he did not see any evidence of fraud in Trump's family real estate company's financial statements, which New York state's attorney general alleges overstated property values in order to win favorable loan and insurance terms. Bartov testified that he spent 650 hours on the case at a rate of $1,350 per hour, meaning his compensation totaled around $877,500.
Sánchez said she is 'overwhelmed with love and gratitude' ahead of her 54th birthday
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS), her sister says. A year ago, the Canadian star revealed she had been diagnosed with the incurable condition which causes muscle stiffness and spasms. After cancelling tour dates she gave fans an emotional update, saying she was suffering spasms that affected "every aspect" of her life, causing difficulty when she walked and stopping her using her vocal cords properly.