The heat is on... But not much longer
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more record heat tomorrow followed by a gradual cool-down this holiday weekend.
Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
Activists and residents in B.C.'s Peace region say they fear for wildlife and farms as the large Site C reservoir began filling up with water on Sunday.The massive Site C project will generate hydroelectricity from a reservoir that is 83 kilometres long, being one of three power-generating dams in the northeast B.C. region that draws from the Peace River. Site C has long been controversial, especially given the potential impact to nearby First Nations, but its construction was approved by then-p
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan have been urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. "It spans kilometers," city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters. "It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," he said, referring to the area offshore Volos whose coast is lined with holiday homes.
How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.
The 'de-extinction' company Colossal and the conservation group Re:wild found common ground in the potential of genetic technology to rescue today's disappearing creatures.
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
TOKYO (AP) — A strong storm lashed southern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds Thursday, causing at least three deaths as it started a crawl up the length of the archipelago and raised concerns of flooding, landslides and extensive damage.
STORY: :: Hundreds of thousands of dead fish blanket the port of a Greek tourist town:: They were swept in by receding flood waters and died upon contact with saltwater:: Volos, Greece:: August 28, 2024:: Stelios Limnios, Council member:: “It spans kilometers, and in fact, fishermen in the area say that it’s not just along the coast but in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf.”:: "The second potential issue is widespread pollution from pathogens that could develop, potentially harming marine mammals in the Pagasetic Gulf, such as dolphins and turtles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage; we will have to see how things develop over the next few days. We are worried."The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.The fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater. That was after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.About 40 tonnes of dead fish have been removed so far by local authorities. Local prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the matter. Greece has seen a rise in intense storms and flooding in recent years, which scientists say is a result of climate change.
The heat pump will be part of a plant that will warm around 30,000 homes in Finland’s capital city.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo.
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
An approaching system will kick off thunderstorms across south eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. Main hazards are winds, hail, and rain. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Workers breached the final dams on a key section of the Klamath River on Wednesday, clearing the way for salmon to swim freely through a major watershed near the California-Oregon border for the first time in more than a century as the largest dam removal project in U.S. history nears completion.
The storms and tornadoes that tore through Northeast Ohio three weeks ago may be in the rearview mirror for many, but the cleanup continues for Holden Arboretum in Lake County.
China said on Tuesday a major dam on the Mekong River did not discharge floodwaters last week amid heavy flooding in Thailand. Monsoon rains across large areas in Thailand have caused extensive flooding that has killed at least nine people and affected more than 51,700 households, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. They have also caused landslides that have killed 13 people on the island of Phuket. But the flooding along the banks of the Mekong has heightened conc