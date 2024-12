Heat and Rockets Players Separated During Brawl in Houston

The atmosphere was tense at Houston’s Toyota Center on December 30, as Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets player Amen Thompson started a brawl between the two basketball teams.

Footage from Instagram user @AussieBrightBluez shows the NBA players being separated by security as the crowd heckles.

The Heat went on to win 104-100. Credit: @AussieBrightBluez via Storyful

