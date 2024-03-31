Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. reflects on first NBA season and what he views as his ‘next step’

As Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s first NBA regular season winds down, he’s on pace to play in more games this season than any other player on the Heat’s roster.

But that doesn’t mean Jaquez’s first NBA season has been easy.

“I think the biggest challenge is the longevity of the season,” Jaquez said ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. “It’s a lot of games and I think you never understand what that is until you get there. I think that’s kind of been the biggest thing for me, just enduring the games and the longevity of the season.”

Jaquez, 23, has endured and persevered on his way to entering Sunday with a team-high 66 game appearances for the injury-riddled Heat this season. Only three players on the Heat’s roster have played in more than 60 games so far this season — Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo.

“Take myself out of my shoes and appreciate everything,” Jaquez said when asked how he’s managed to get through his first NBA season from a mental and physical standpoint. “Take a really grateful and thankful approach that I get to do what I love. This is the job that I get to do and I love it. Then try to relax sometimes. Lay by the pool, relax, enjoy the Miami sun and try to have a balance.”

Unfortunately for Jaquez, though, the one extended absence he did have this season appears to have set him back a bit.

Before sustaining a strained groin in mid-January, Jaquez averaged 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range in his first 39 appearances of the season. With that production, he earned the first two Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards handed out by the league this season.

After returning from a six-game absence stemming from that groin injury, Jaquez entered Sunday averaging 9.7 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from behind the arc in his last 27 appearances. Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller was named the East’s Rookie of the Month in January and February during that time.

“It could be many things,” Jaquez said of his recent dip in production. “I don’t want to put it on one particular thing. I think most of it is just me just trying to be mentally ready. I’m just going out there trying to play my game and do what I can to help the team win.”

Some of it has to do with the fact that he’s now on the opponent’s scouting report.

Jaquez used to be able to take advantage of one-on-one coverage in the mid-post with his advanced footwork and finishing ability around the basket. But there are more double teams and defensive help coming his way these days when Jaquez has the ball in post.

“I take it as a sign of respect,” said Jaquez, who was taken by the Heat with the 18th overall pick in last year’s draft following a four-year college career at UCLA. “Guys got to worry about me now. That’s what you want as a player. Now my next step is how do I adjust to the new coverages that I see and how I can make the right play.”

That has left Jaquez watching film with Heat coaches in hopes of fast-tracking that process as his first NBA postseason approaches.

“When the double team is coming, how can I manipulate the defense?” Jaquez said. “That’s kind of one of the biggest things that we talk about. Use my pull of the defense to get guys open and how to manipulate and get great shots.”

LOVE’S WORK

As part of Heat veteran Kevin Love’s continued work in the mental health space, the Kevin Love Fund partnered with the Heat to host 40 students from MAST Academy for a Mental Health Awareness Event on March 4 at Kaseya Center.

Attendees viewed an exclusive early screening of the animated short film “The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story,” which premiered on Sony Pictures Animation’s YouTube channel on Wednesday. The animated short film, which is focused on promoting mental health awareness, was created in partnership with the Kevin Love Fund.

INJURY REPORT

The Heat ruled out Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis), Caleb Martin (right ankle discomfort) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery) for Sunday’s game against the Wizards.

Nikola Jovic (right knee contusion) and Duncan Robinson (left facet syndrome) are listed as probable to play for the Heat.

Orlando Robinson, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams could re-join the Heat for Sunday’s game after spending time in the G League. They are all listed as questionable to be available for the Heat against the Wizards.