Heat taking hold, how hot we get, how long it lasts, and a focus on the tropics forecast

Meteorologist Devon Lucie shows us the isolated showers that were out Wednesday night, then steps us through the next couple of days letting you know where rain chances will go and how that will affect temperatures and what the humidity levels will do through the weekend, then takes a closer look at the extended forecast that's connected to what might happen in the Western Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico next week, while finally focusing on the tropics with the low chance of possible development in the Western Caribbean the the Yucatan Channel and what type and strength of storm activity we're tracking and what will drive the path of what will steer the system that will determine the impact it will have on Louisiana, then finally taking a look at the entire seven day forecast with high temperatures and rain chances through next Wednesday.