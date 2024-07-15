Heat warning continues for parts of eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Soaring temperatures are expected to continue across parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the next couple days, with little relief until Tuesday night.

Environment Canada says a humid airmass is currently over the region. The temperature in Ottawa is expected to hit a high of 30 C Monday, feeling like 37 with the humidex.

Tuesday won't be much better, with the daytime high expected to reach 34 C with the humidex. The nighttime low won't drop below 20 C until Tuesday night, when a cooler airmass arrives in the area.

Ottawa, Cornwall, Pembroke and Gatineau are all under a heat warning. (Environment Canada)

Heat poses health risk

Public health officials are urging people to take precautions to stay cool as temperatures rise.

While heat can severely affect vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, and the unhoused, they suggest everyone stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity at the hottest times of the day and wear loose-fitting clothing.

Finding shade or using a parasol or umbrella to help keep the scorching sun away can also help.

For anyone who doesn't have access to air conditioning, Ottawa Public Health suggests recommends taking a cool bath or heading to Ottawa Public Health's beat the heat website to find public buildings with air conditioning, pools and splash pads near the.