Heat warnings issued for most of N.B. Monday and Tuesday

New Brunswickers can expect a very hot and sticky couple of days along with the rest of the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most New Brunswick for Monday and Tuesday, with humidex values expected to reach 39 C.

Central and eastern parts of the province will see temperatures range from 30 C to 31 C Monday, but will feel more like 34 C to 39 C with humidex values.

Monday night will taper slightly to about 18 C.

The humid weather will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures of 30 C to 31 C expected with humidex values ranging from 34 C to 38 C.

It will be cooler along coastal areas.

According to Environment Canada, these high temperatures could continue into Wednesday.

"Extreme heat can affect everyone's health," the agency said in its heat warning Monday morning. "Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day."

Heat warnings are issued when temperatures are high enough to increase the risk of heat strokes or heat exhaustion.

The following regions will be impacted: