Heat warnings remain in effect for parts of B.C.'s southern Interior

Environment Canada continues to issue heat warnings for much of British Columbia's southern Interior.

An extended period of high temperatures will continue as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region, according to the federal weather agency. Little relief is expected at night. The warm weather is expected to moderate next week.

Kelowna and the central Okanagan will see daytime highs in the mid to high 30s and overnight lows in the high teens. East Kootenay, including Cranbrook and Shuswap will experience a similar situation.

There is a moderate risk to public health, according to Environment Canada.

It encourages people to watch for signs of heat illness — including heavy sweating, rashes and fainting — and to check in on friends and neighbours who may be at greater risk, especially if they live alone.

The persistent heat marks a two-week trend of hot and dry weather that has fuelled a surge in fire activity in the province.

A provincial fire situation report says there's potential for thunderstorms in the Interior, while the northeast returns to a warming trend after a three-day break.

Around 150 wildfires are currently burning across the province, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, though the service's website says there are currently no fires of note.