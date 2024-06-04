Heat wave brings brutal temperatures to Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada

The first rounds of dangerous heat have arrived this summer.

Millions of Americans will endure extreme heat throughout California and Texas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive heat warnings, excessive heat watches and heat advisories have been issued across both states and the desert Southwest. Extreme heats will impact the Great Basin and Intermountain West toward the end of this week continuing into next week.

The Lower Rio Grande Valley can expect record-breaking temperatures and dangerous heat indices through Wednesday. The heat index could reach 117 degrees in the valley, while Corpus Christi can expect a heat index of 111 degrees on Tuesday.

Parts of California's Central Valley can expect to see record-breaking daily high temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Valley continues to be in effect from Tuesday morning into Thursday evening with Major HeatRisk and widespread upper 90s and 100s anticipated. Be please sure to make your heat safety plans before our approaching heat event☀️#CAwx pic.twitter.com/6dTvI2ui6f — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 3, 2024

The Las Vegas and Phoenix metro areas are expected to reach 110 degrees for the first time in 2024. Las Vegas is likely to top at 112 degrees on Thursday, which would make that the earliest it's ever gotten so hot if the forecast comes true.

Officials urge people to reduce heat exposure by avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

U.S. heat index map

California weather map

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Millions to face brutal heat in California, Texas and more: Forecast