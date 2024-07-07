Heat wave costs lives and sets records

A cooling fan emits mist as people go through a security check at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday - Frederic J Brown/AFP

A long-running heat wave that has broken or tied records across the United States was expected to affect about 130 million people in coming days, forecasters said.

Las Vegas tied the record of 46 Celsius (115 Fahrenheit), last reached in 2007, and Phoenix topped out at 45C (114F), just shy of the record of 46.7 C (116F) dating to 1942.

Ukiah, north of San Francisco, hit 47C (117F) on Saturday, breaking the city’s record for the date and tying its all-time high. Livermore, east of San Francisco, hit 43.8C (111F), breaking the daily maximum temperature record of 42.7C (109F) set more than a century ago in 1905,

In more humid parts of the country, temperatures could spike above 38C (100F) in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, said Jacob Asherman, a weather service meteorologist.

The US National Weather Service said it was extending the excessive heat warning for much of the Southwest through to Friday.

“A dangerous and historic heatwave is just getting started across the area, with temperatures expected to peak during the Sunday-Wednesday timeframe,” the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said in an updated forecast, according to the Associated Press.

Meteorologists predicted that temperatures would be near daily records in the Southwest through most, if not all, of the coming week, with lower desert highs reaching 46.1C to 48.8C (115F to 120F).

In Arizona’s Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, there have been at least 13 confirmed heat-related deaths this year, along with more than 160 other deaths suspected of being related to heat that are still under investigation, according to a recent report.

That does not include the death of a 10-year-old boy last week in Phoenix who suffered a “heat-related medical event” while hiking with family at South Mountain Park and Preserve, according to police.

A firefighting helicopter does a water drop as the Lake Fire burns in Los Padres National Forest in California on Saturday - Mario Tama/Getty Images

Firefighters sent aircraft and helicopters to drop water or retardant on a series of wildfires in California. In Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, the Lake Fire has scorched more than 19 square miles (49 square km) of grass, brush and timber.

Firefighters said the blaze was displaying “extreme fire behaviour” and had the “potential for large growth” with high temperatures and low humidity.

People watch as the Lake Fire burns - Mario Tama/Getty Images

Rare heat advisories were extended even into higher elevations including around Lake Tahoe, on the border of California and Nevada, with the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, warning of “major heat risk impacts, even in the mountains”.

“How hot are we talking? Well, high temperatures across (western Nevada and northeastern California) won’t get below 37.8C (100F) until next weekend,” the service posted online. “And unfortunately, there won’t be much relief overnight either.”

Indeed, Reno hit a high of 40C (104F) on Saturday, smashing the old record of 38.3C (101F).

More extreme highs are in the near forecast, including 53.8 C (129F) for Sunday at Furnace Creek, California, in Death Valley National Park, and then around 54.4C (130F) through to Wednesday.

The hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth was 56.67C (134F) in July 1913 in Death Valley, eastern California, though some experts dispute that measurement and say the real record was 54.4C (130F), recorded there in July 2021.

The worst is yet to come across the US West and Mid-Atlantic.

Triple-digit temperatures are likely in the West, between 8C and 16C (15F and 30F) higher than average into next week, the National Weather Service said.

The eastern US. also was bracing for more hot temperatures. Baltimore and others parts of Maryland were under an excessive heat warning as heat index values could climb to 43C (110F), forecasters said.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbours,” read a National Weather Service advisory for the Baltimore area. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”