Heat wave expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to swaths of Los Angeles County

Takia Davis cools off with daughter Lareina Ramos, 1, at the Sylmar Recreation Center last month. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Residents of Los Angeles County's inland and valley areas are advised to use caution and stay out of the sun during the first heat wave of August, which is expected to peak Tuesday and could bring sweltering temperatures of up to 110 degrees.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect across Los Angeles County until 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Excessive heat warnings, which are more severe than heat advisories, are in effect for Antelope Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.

Heat advisories were issued for the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and San Gabriel Mountains during the same period. In the Antelope Valley, temperatures could reach up to 110 degrees. The heat and dry, windy conditions also bring an elevated risk of wildfires, officials said.

There are no heat warnings in effect for coastal areas, downtown Los Angeles or the Santa Monica Mountains.

Angelenos who live in areas most vulnerable to the heat should stay in air conditioning when possible, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and drink plenty of fluids, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The city will open five cooling centers in South L.A., the San Fernando Valley and the Eastside to offer residents a break from the heat. They will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Tuesday and welcome pets.

Hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains should still use caution if they’re going out during the heat wave, Sirard said.

“Use common sense when hiking out there,” he said. “Bring plenty of water and be cognizant that heat can be deadly.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.