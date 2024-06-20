Heat Wave Intensifies Through Week

Latest Stories
- The Independent
Bill Belichick caught half-naked on doorbell cam outside 24-year-old former cheerleader’s home: report
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
- BuzzFeed
I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So My Mind Just Got Blown After Seeing These 25 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The First Time Last Week
You learn something new every day.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
PGA Tour amending rule on incorrect scorecards (aka the Jordan Spieth rule), effective immediately
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after the second round in February for signing an incorrect scorecard.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Eugenie Bouchard opens up about having 'really bad' menstrual cramps while playing tennis: 'Completely out of our control'
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
- FTW Outdoors
Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
- USA TODAY Sports
Pacers, Pascal Siakam to agree to 4-year max contract, per report
Pascal Siakam's new contract with the Pacers is one year less than he could have received, and it will pay him $189.5 million.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Jon Rahm defends Rory McIlroy’s missed putt at 2024 U.S. Open: ‘They severely underplayed how difficult that putt was’
"You could see Rory aiming at least a cup left from three feet."
- The Canadian Press
New Jersey Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.
- The Canadian Press
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, qualifies for first USGA event
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
- USA TODAY Sports
USA basketball Olympic men's team roster: Who made the cut for Paris Olympics
The U.S. men's national basketball team fell short of the medal podium at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but it has a chance at redemption in Paris.
- Football Espana
Kylian Mbappe arrival causes “internal war” in Real Madrid dressing room, 23-year-old most affected
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
- The Canadian Press
Swimmer Lydia Jacoby, the Alaskan surprise of the Tokyo Olympics, is left at home for Paris Games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
- The Canadian Press
NBA mock draft: Frenchman Alexandre Sarr to go No. 1, more big men to follow
French 7-footer Alexandre Sarr has widely been projected to follow the footsteps of fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
- The Weather Network - Video
It's almost summer, but that didn't stop the snow in western Canada
A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
One of Texas’ biggest golfers gave young fan the moment of a lifetime at the U.S. Open
Watch: Grapevine resident and ex-SMU Mustang Bryson DeChambeau stopped to sign an autograph for a fan during his victory at the U.S. Open
- USA TODAY Sports
Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry on original Tyson date, world reacts
Jake Paul announced Tuesday he will fight Mike Perry on July 20, the originally scheduled date for his fight with Mike Tyson.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Xander Schauffele sympathizes with Rory McIlroy after tough U.S. Open loss: ‘He needs some time away’
Schauffele understands McIlroy's pain — to a point.
- Bears Wire
Justin Fields takes a subtle jab at Chicago Bears’ culture
Justin Fields explained the culture difference between the Bears and Steelers.
- The Canadian Press
For Dominicans, Celtics star Al Horford is a national treasure after NBA championship victory
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Al Horford is being celebrated in the Dominican Republic after the Boston Celtics center became the first player from the country to win an NBA title on Monday.
- The Canadian Press
Willie Mays, the Giants’ electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid” whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.