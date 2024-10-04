Heat wave leads to multiple cases of heat exhaustion in Salinas
Heat wave leads to multiple cases of heat exhaustion in Salinas
Heat wave leads to multiple cases of heat exhaustion in Salinas
It's not easy staying low-key in Canada's largest city when you're the size of a small pickup truck. Being a famous NBA legend doesn't help, either.
One day last week, with her team, the Connecticut Sun, in a first-round playoff series against WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, guard DiJonai Carrington was surrounded by a group of reporters. Carrington had swatted Clark in the face while reaching for the ball in the previous game, leaving her with a black eye. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan had a question: Did you do that on purpose?Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Was
We asked an expert everything you need to know about flu shots — and share a complete list on when they'll be available in your province.
A family of five pedestrians was struck by a driver in an Etobicoke crosswalk on Wednesday, leaving a 39-year-old woman in critical condition while a man and their three children were also injured.The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. at the corner of Islington Avenue and Finchley Road, police said in a news release Thursday.The driver, a 77-year-old woman, was westbound on Finchley when she made a left turn to go southbound on Islington, according to police. The family was in the crosswalk, h
If you live to 100, is it because of genetics or your lifestyle? In this week’s “Dr. Sanjay Gupta On Call,” Dr. Gupta explains what matters most when it comes to longevity.
During a recent meetup with O’Neal, the WNBA star challenged him to make a basketball shot from the free throw line for $100,000
Melania Trump, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, proudly professes her support for abortion and a woman’s right to choose in her forthcoming memoir, according to The Guardian.Several of Melania’s strongest pro-choice excerpts were published by the newspaper, which obtained a copy of the book, on Wednesday.“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her
Ernesto Tagle III “passed out” while riding 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' on Saturday, Sept. 21
In her final Netflix special, 'Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval,' the 66-year-old comedian reveals she's stopped using injectables
We can just... wait a second.
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote, the league announced Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension.
A salmonella outbreak linked to geckos has left one person dead and three others hospitalized. The Public Health Agency of Canada said at least 25 people have been infected across seven provinces. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Oct. 2, 2024.
CHICAGO (AP) — Anti-abortion leaders said Wednesday that they're undeterred after Donald Trump said he would veto a federal abortion ban, the first time he has explicitly said so after previously refusing to answer questions on the subject.
O'Neal shares memories of playing video games on the road with Bryant as he announces a new collaboration with Fortnite
Hillary Wichlin's mom moved in with her to take care of the 31-year-old after giving birth. She prepares nourishing food and holds the baby for naps.
It has a 4.5-star rating and reviewers say it's "a saviour."
The Prince and Princess of Wales have met with a teenage photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting her to take pictures at Windsor Castle. Kate, who recently announced she had completed chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, was pictured hugging 16-year-old Liz Hatton from Harrogate.
Comments come as Trump runningmate JD Vance made false claims about abortion stance during vice presidential denate
Nassir Little bet on himself when he signed with the Heat.