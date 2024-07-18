The heat wave may lead to more people getting COVID
Between the Wednesday rain and the unhealthy heat, it's been tough to enjoy the outdoors lately. As we push through a July heat wave, a lot more Marylanders are gathering indoors. "We just had a week to ten days of hot weather; it's the next week or two we should start to really pay attention to the COVID numbers to see if that results in an increase here," Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told WMAR.