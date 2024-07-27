Heath Canada warning of incorrect dosing information in take-home naloxone kits

Health Canada is warning of incorrect dosing information on naloxone take-home kits from Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd, which could impact the efficacy of the treatment.

The health agency says the “SAVE ME” instructional cards provided in the naloxone kits may erroneously recommend re-administering a dose three to five minutes after the first, while the correct period is two to three minutes after.

Anyone with a naloxone kit with the incorrect information is asked to return the card to the company or to the store where they obtained it and exchange the card for a correct version.

Health Canada says delaying the administration of naloxone may result in permanent disability or death.

The agency says the affected kits are not being removed from the Canadian market in order to maintain access to the life-saving drug.

Health Canada is monitoring the situation and says it would take appropriate action if additional safety information is identified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024

The Canadian Press