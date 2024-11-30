Heather Locklear on Her Blonde Hair with Dark Roots in the '90s: 'I'd Slap That Girl'

Earlier this year, Locklear lamented that her '90s hairstyle was not in fact trendy, but lazy

Kimberly White/Getty Heather Locklear in 2021

Fashion and beauty regrets are inevitable as trends and styles change — but Heather Locklear still has a message for her younger self: get it together, girl!

Earlier this year, while making an appearance at 90s Con Florida in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 14, Locklear reflected on her hairstyles over the years, and voiced her disdain for her '90s locks.

"It wasn’t trendy for me, it was lazy," Locklear, 63, said of her bleach blonde hair and darker roots during that era. "I would slap that girl today, I would slap her so hard — 'Get your roots done!' "

She doubled down that the look — albeit popular at the time — was "not" one she sported "on purpose."



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Heather Locklear in 1996

For the September event, Locklear appeared on a solo panel ahead of one with her Melrose Place castmates, and answered a variety of questions — including queries about what she's kept from past sets.

Locklear revealed that she kept "everything" from her wardrobe on Melrose Place. The actress portrayed Amanda Woodward from 1993-1999.

"Is that wrong?" she said, laughing at the time. "But [I took] everything, from shoes to the old jackets, the skirts."

Locklear also kept some of her Spin City Caitlin Moore wardrobe, too.

It's all been a welcome blessing for Lockler's daughter with ex-husband Richie Sambora. Ava Sambora, 27, and the actress are the "same size in shoes," Locklear said in September. "I'd force some stuff on her."

