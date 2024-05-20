Heather Loraine Cosmetics offers all-natural, chemical-free skincare products

Washington Post

American automakers and their Chinese rivals are heading in different directions. Able to produce far more cars than they can sell in China, Chinese companies like BYD are entering markets all over the world. Their global expansion comes as major U.S. carmakers - whose once-lucrative China sales are withering - have withdrawn from promising markets such as India, Indonesia and Thailand to focus on their North American base.