Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack are open to flipping a house together — even if Tarek El Moussa isn't so sure

Christina Haack competes against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa on HGTV's "The Flip Off."

The trio told Business Insider they'd be open to flipping a house together.

Heather Rae El Moussa said she'd be excited to collaborate with Haack from a design perspective.

Nearly 10 years after they separated, the "Flip or Flop" stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are reuniting on HGTV.

"The Flip Off," which premieres Wednesday, stars the pair and Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa's wife.

The show originally intended to pit the El Moussas against Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, to see who could make the most money from flipping a home. After Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July, Haack did most of the competition against the El Moussas solo.

Though the show makes Haack and the El Moussas competitors, the trio told Business Insider they were open to working as a team in the future.

The El Moussas and Haack are open to working on a flip together

Haack and Tarek El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018, and they share two children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9. They also starred in "Flip or Flop" from 2013 to 2022.

Tarek El Moussa married Heather, a former "Selling Sunset" star, in 2021. They share one son, Tristan, who will turn 2 on Friday. Haack has a son, Hudson, 5, from her relationship with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"The Flip Off" marks the first on-screen collaboration between Haack and Tarek since "Flip or Flop" ended, though each has their own HGTV series now. Tarek and Heather star on "The Flipping El Moussas" together, and Haack has turned to spotlighting her renovations for clients in "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country."

Despite all their experience with real estate and reality TV, competing against each other was new for Haack and Tarek. When asked if they'd consider returning to their roots and flipping a house as a trio on- or off-screen, Haack and Heather said they were interested, though Tarek wasn't quite as enthusiastic.

"The Flip Off" stars Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa. HGTV

He nodded at the question and said, "Hmm," prompting Haack to tell him to relax through laughter.

"Every time someone asks this question, we're like, 'Yeah, that would be so fun,'" she said of herself and Heather. "This one's over here like, 'Oh, I don't know.'"

"He's like, 'I don't know if I want to work with them,'" Heather said, mimicking her husband's voice.

The trio bickered about the idea before Haack asked Tarek directly about teaming up.

"If I was like, 'Hey, would you guys like to partner on a flip and we can split the profits,' you would say no?" Haack said.

"I would say yes," Tarek said.

"OK then, that's your answer," Haack told BI, laughing.

"Why am I getting in trouble right now? What happened?" Tarek said jokingly.

Heather said she'd be excited to collaborate with Haack from a design perspective.

"I think it would be fun to see Christina and I design together," she said, adding that she'd be interested to see if they could bring their ideas together.

Only time will tell if the El Moussas and Haack combine their design forces, but the fact that it's even a possibility is a testament to how their relationship has grown in recent years.

When "Flip or Flop" ended in March 2022, reports suggested that filming had become "too intimate" for Haack and Tarek.

Two months later, photos appeared to show Haack and Heather fighting at one of Brayden's soccer games and a coach separating Hall and Tarek. Haack and Heather later released a joint statement saying they had resolved a "personal matter," and the pair put aside their differences when Brayden had a health emergency a few days later.

The tension seemed like a distant memory when the trio talked to BI, laughing together as they discussed the series.

Haack also told BI that filming the show without Hall ended up being a "major advantage" because he didn't have as much experience with flipping or reality TV as she does.

"I think that without him it's just easier," she said. A representative for Hall didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The Flip Off" premieres on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the show on Max.

