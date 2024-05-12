Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Exchange Mother's Day Bouquets with Christina Hall and Her Husband

Hall and her husband Joshua also returned the gesture, sending a bouquet to Heather

Lila Seeley/Getty; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty (L) Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, (R) Joshua Hall, Christina Hall

The El Moussa family is sending, and receiving, lots of love this Mother's Day.

On his Instagram Stories on the evening of May 11, Tarek El Moussa, 42, reposted videos from both his wife Heather and ex-wife Christina Hall in which they showcased their bright and colorful Mother's Day bouquets, which the two families had exchanged over the weekend.

Heather had posted a quick Instagram Stories video of colorful bouquets she had received from her husband Tarek, as well as from Christina and her husband Joshua Hall.

"Thank you for my flowers," she wrote over the video, tagging in Tarek, Christina and Joshua. She also thanked Tarek's children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, whom he shares with Christina, for the bouquet they had sent her.

Christina, meanwhile, shared on her Instagram Stories that the El Moussas had returned the gesture and sent her a bouquet.



Tarek El Moussa/Instagram Heather El Moussa posts a video of the Mother's Day flowers she received on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you [Heather and Tarek] for the beautiful flowers," Hall wrote over the video of the blooms, tagging in the couple.

Another bouquet she had received included various pink flowers and was from her children. Their note read, "Happy Mother's Day! You're the best mommy! We love you so much!" Another bouquet from Tarek and Heather with bright pink and red roses read: "Happy Mother's Day!"



Instagram/thechristinahall Christina Hall posts Mother's Day flowers she received from Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa

However, it was a bumpy start to the Mother's Day weekend for the El Moussa family, as Heather revealed on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 11 that her son Tristan, 15 months was "sick." She shared a photo of herself hugging the toddler to her body.

She shared a separate photo kissing his neck as she held him, writing "Tristan bear needing all the extra love today 🤍."

Instagram/theheatherraeelmoussa Heather Rae El Moussa shares a post on Instagram Stories revealing her son Tristan has been unwell this weekend.

The couple had happier times with the toddler just a month ago in April, when they shared a sweet bonding moment with their family in Disneyland while celebrating Tristan's first birthday.

During the trip Heather posted a photo on Instagram of the family enjoying the day together in the Happiest Place on Earth. In the picture, which featured all three of the couple's kids, Tarek's, mom Dominique held Tristan in her arms.

"Rain or shine we were determined to do Disney yesterday! 🐭 And I have to say, it may have been one of my favorite family days yet!" Tarek wrote in his caption.

Earlier in April Heather and Tarek also took to social media to share a major update about their son Tristan.

“Look who’s standing @tarekelmoussa,” Heather wrote alongside a sweet snap on her Instagram Stories, tagging her husband Tarek.



In the photo, Tristan stood up in a sand pit while covered in sand on his lower half.



