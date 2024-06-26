Heathrow Airport chaos after British Airways IT failure leaves passengers 'stranded on planes'

There are major issues at Heathrow Airport due to a British Airways (BA) technical issue that is mostly blighting Terminal 5.

The UK's busiest airport revealed passengers travelling from Terminal 5 “may be impacted” by the failure in BA's Allocation systems.

In a statement on X, Heathrow Airport said: “We are supporting British Airways with a technical issue with their Allocation System.

“We advise passengers to check with BA before travelling to the airport. BA passengers in Terminals 5 may be impacted & are advised to contact BA for assistance. No other airline is impacted.”

Video from the Terminal on Tuesday night showed massive queues of travellers forming across the airport, as passengers struggle to find their luggage.

On Tuesday evening BA is reported to have text passengers: “We're sorry to inform you that, due to a technical issue with our baggage allocation system at Heathrow, we can't guarantee that your bags will have travelled with you on your flight today.”

Scores of passengers have been left without their luggage, with some claiming they were told to "go home" by British Airways. One passenger described how “all hell broke loose” at the airport as their luggage was lost and they were told to return to the airport hours later.

Another angry traveller wrote on social media: "Shambles at Heathrow Airport, no bags arriving. No info just told to go home. but need the bag for a wedding tomorrow and you're telling me 48 hours for by bag."

A BA spokesperson said: "We've apologised to those customers who were unable to travel with their luggage due to a temporary technical fault that was outside of our control.

“This issue has been resolved and we've brought in additional colleagues to support our teams in getting bags back to our customers as quickly as possible."

