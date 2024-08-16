Heathrow: 90-minute delays for drivers on M25 near airport after four cars crash

Jacob Phillips
·1 min read
Congestion has built up near Heathrow following a large crash (Motorway Cameras)
Congestion has built up near Heathrow following a large crash (Motorway Cameras)

Drivers face 90-minute delays on the M25 near Heathrow Airport after four cars were involved in a crash.

The four vehicles were involved in a collision on the busy motorway at around 7.20am on Friday morning, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) told the Standard.

Those involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries and one SCAS ambulance was sent to the scene to take a patient to Wexham Park Hospital. The London Ambulance Service treated the remaining injured patients.

National Highways warned that traffic is being held on the busy motorway between Heathrow Airport and the M40 following the collision.

Three lanes were closed due to the incident and there was around seven miles of congestion on Friday morning, with queues quickly building up.

A warning on travel data site Inrix said: “Long delays and three lanes closed due to crash.

“Four or five vehicles involved on M25 clockwise before J16 M40. Congestion to J15 M4, and onlookers adding to the usual delays opposite.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 7 New Cars I’m Considering Buying

    Many baby boomers grew up around big, gas-guzzling sedans, muscle cars and hot rods during the 1950s, 60s and 70s, back when gasoline was less than 40 cents a gallon and engines were pretty simple and...

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of buying a hybrid vehicle or plug-in hybrid

    If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.

  • Youths charged after firearms seized in Whitby collision: police

    Five young people are facing a string of charges and Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after two of them were seriously hurt while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Durham Region.Durham police said they seized two firearms and prohibited magazines from the vehicle the youths were in after it crashed in Whitby Monday night.In a news release Wednesday, police said they initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Winchester Road W. and Thornton Road N. around 10:30 p.

  • Industry and shippers brace for Canada rail stoppage, fear 'catastrophe'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -North American industry groups and shippers are bracing for an unprecedented simultaneous stoppage at both of Canada's main railway companies that could inflict billions of dollars' worth of economic damage. Canada is the world's second-largest country by area and relies heavily on trains to transport grain, beans, automobiles, potash, coal and other goods. Talks between Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City on one hand and the Teamsters union on the other have deadlocked, with each side accusing the other of bad faith.

  • Abducted Child Dies in Crash on Maryland Highway After Police Pursuit

    An infant who had been abducted by her father died following a vehicle crash in Camp Springs, Maryland, on August 15, after a failed traffic stop by police.The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as Dana Plummer, 36. Plummer was wanted for stabbing the mother of his three children and another girl, and abducting the children on Wednesday, Virginia Beach Police said. The three children, aged seven, five, and one, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to area hospitals, where the youngest died, police said.According to Virginia Beach Police, a citizen recognized the vehicle from an Amber Alert and contacted local law enforcement. Virginia State Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it refused to stop. The car fled north on I-495 into Maryland, where the driver lost control and crashed.“Plummer was apprehended at the scene,” police said. The one-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment, “where she later succumbed to her injuries,” they said.The two stabbing victims were hospitalized and in stable condition, Virginia Beach police said.Plummer was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, according to police.Video filmed by X user @killmoenetwork shows a Maryland State Police helicopter and ambulances on the highway near the scene of the crash. Credit: @killmoenetwork via Storyful

  • Swedish EV maker Polestar starts U.S. production, avoiding heavy tariffs

    Swedish electric-vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the automaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the United States. Steep tariffs recently imposed by U.S. and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many automakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.

  • 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible Heads to Mecum

    The First of Its Kind to Hit the Auction Block.

  • Driver dead after rollover crash near Metro Tech campus in southwest OKC, police say

    Driver dead after rollover crash near Metro Tech campus in southwest OKC, police say

  • Motorcyclist pleads guilty to vehicular homicide and gets 17 years for Georgia state trooper's death

    A motorcyclist pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a car chase, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, news outlets reported. Gerson Danilo Ayala-Rodriguez, 21, was facing a murder charge in the death of Trooper Jimmy Censecar in January. Cenescar, 28, died after he lost control of his cruiser on Interstate 85 and struck an embankment in the north Atlanta suburb of Suwanee.

  • One-off Pininfarina Battista Targamerica unveiled as client-commissioned convertible

    Pininfarina unveiled a one-off Battista named Targamerica. The model was built at the request of a client, and it's the first convertible Battista.

  • 2 fighter jets crash in northeastern France, search underway for two onboard

    PARIS (AP) — Two French fighter jets collided and crashed Wednesday in northeastern France, French military authorities said. One pilot was found unharmed and a search is ongoing for two other people.

  • These are the vehicles with the most satisfying seats

    J.D. Power's 2024 Seat Quality and Satisfaction study found that some seat manufacturers and automakers do a much better job than others.

  • Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models as EV demand slows

    Toyota may be one of the slowest legacy automakers to develop electric vehicles but it could be the first to jettison cars powered only by gasoline. Almost three decades after launching the Prius, its pioneering gasoline-electric hybrid, Toyota is moving to convert most, and eventually maybe all, of its Toyota and Lexus line-up to hybrid-only models, two Toyota executives told Reuters. Toyota's stubborn focus on hybrids over EVs is part of a broader challenge by the world's biggest automaker to the prevailing industry and regulatory orthodoxy that all cars will be electric in the near future.

  • Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Odyssey

    Over 8 years and $1 million went into this build.

  • Acura's Performance EV Concept Brings Fresh Looks, Strong Potential

    Acura brings a new Performance EV Concept to 2024 Monterey Car Week. It's a preview of the first vehicle on Honda's new electric vehicle platform, due in 2026.

  • Four Family Members Killed Returning from Six Flags Theme Park After Alleged Street Racer Slams Into Their Car

    Jessie Rosales, his wife and two of their children died in the crash

  • Mercedes-Benz teams up with TikTok owner ByteDance on AI technology for in-car systems

    Mercedes-Benz has struck a partnership with the cloud unit of ByteDance, which owns popular short video apps TikTok and Douyin, for "cooperation and exploration" of large language models (LLMs), generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and big data. The deal would include the application of ByteDance's LLMs, the technology that powers GenAI applications like ChatGPT, to Mercedes-Benz' in-car systems in China, according to statements issued Tuesday by both the German firm and ByteDance's cloud

  • Solar-powered boats are silently sailing through Ecuador’s Amazon rainforest

    In a secluded part of the Amazon rainforest, Kara Solar’s boats snake through the Wichimi River, powered by the Ecuadorian sunshine.

  • 2024 Mustang and Camaro Lock Horns in Battle of Legends

    It's an epic clash.

  • How the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Redefined the Supercar

    More than two decades ago, two of the biggest names in sports cars joined forced to create the world’s fastest, wildest-looking gran turismo.