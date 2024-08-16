Heathrow: 90-minute delays for drivers on M25 near airport after four cars crash

Congestion has built up near Heathrow following a large crash (Motorway Cameras)

Drivers face 90-minute delays on the M25 near Heathrow Airport after four cars were involved in a crash.

The four vehicles were involved in a collision on the busy motorway at around 7.20am on Friday morning, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) told the Standard.

Those involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries and one SCAS ambulance was sent to the scene to take a patient to Wexham Park Hospital. The London Ambulance Service treated the remaining injured patients.

National Highways warned that traffic is being held on the busy motorway between Heathrow Airport and the M40 following the collision.

Three lanes were closed due to the incident and there was around seven miles of congestion on Friday morning, with queues quickly building up.

Severe delays of 90 minutes on the #M25 clockwise due to the ongoing incident between J15 @HeathrowAirport and J16 (#M40)



3 lanes remain closed for recovery and clear-up work.



Approx. 7 miles of congestion back to J14. pic.twitter.com/tHC2prL7FK — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 16, 2024

A warning on travel data site Inrix said: “Long delays and three lanes closed due to crash.

“Four or five vehicles involved on M25 clockwise before J16 M40. Congestion to J15 M4, and onlookers adding to the usual delays opposite.”