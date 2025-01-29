Heathrow’s third runway plan backed by Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

In a speech in Oxfordshire on growth, she said the west London airport’s expansion is “badly needed” because “for decades its growth has been constrained”.

Heathrow’s plan to build a third runway received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but has been delayed by legal challenges and the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport needs to secure approval for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.

Chief executive Thomas Woldbye said he would not continue developing the scheme without the Government confirming it wants expansion.

The scheme would involve around seven years of construction to produce a third runway and a new terminal.

It would also require more than 700 houses to be demolished and the M25 motorway to be moved into a tunnel.

Environmental groups have expressed major concerns over the impact of airport expansion on climate change.