Heating up for the first weekend of August
Heating up for the first weekend of August
Heating up for the first weekend of August
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
A popular beach on the Big Island of Hawaii was ordered off-limits to swimmers Wednesday after a drone operator spotted a large tiger shark cruising just offshore. “BEACH CLOSED,” Sharks of Hawaii exclaimed via Instagram. “Big t
Special weather statements and rainfall warnings are in place for slow moving thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain in parts of southern Ontario today
A huge landslide blocking the Chilcotin River has forced the evacuation of a dozen homes and prompted a flood warning from the site of the slide, down the Fraser River all the way to Hope. As Troy Charles reports, the warning is stark and the danger of a catastrophic flood is growing every hour.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the latest changes coming in the tropical forecast where changes to track and timing for a potential system means small chances for potential impacts on Louisiana, then turns towards our local weather where isolated daily showers and storms and dangerous heat will continue through the rest of the week and into next week too.
Conservationists are celebrating the recent birth of an onager foal, one of the rarest animals on Earth, at Chester Zoo. Experts say the birth will shine a spotlight on ‘overlooked’ equid species of which there are no more than 600 left in the wild. Chester is a leading part of a European-wide conservation breeding programme that’s working to safeguard the species.
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
Climate change is causing Hawaii's beaches to disappear, forcing the state to rethink the future of iconic tourist destinations like Waikiki.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta is growing stronger over the Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico and could become a hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, forecasters said.
New Mexico Environment Department warns of unsafe drinking water
The hot and dry conditions renew in Western Canada through the weekend, fuelling wildfire risk across the region
The Jasper fire reinforces the risks that climate change and related extreme weather events pose to Canada’s world heritage sites.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Rescuers in China scrambled on Friday to locate dozens of people still missing a week after the year's most powerful typhoon roared into the southern province of Hunan, while emergency workers rushed to seal breached dykes on swollen rivers. Even before Typhoon Gaemi hit on July 25, China was roiled by months of extreme weather that pummelled southern provinces with record rain and parched northern regions with heat waves. Weather officials are warning of more harsh weather in August.
Spain's weather agency has warned that temperatures could be higher than normal until October.
Data showed China had seen the highest forest growth of any country in the 21st century.