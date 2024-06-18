Heatwave continues the rest of the week!
A few thunderstorms are possible in the late day heat, with Michigan in the heart of an excessive heat warning
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
A brutal stretch of hot weather is forecast for the next few days. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
This week will bring weather extremes: A baking heat wave in the Midwest and East to a taste of winter in the Rockies.
When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather. Millions of Americans are facing exceptionally high temperatures going into summer 2024.
Storms will be rolling through Northwestern Ontario in two rounds on Tuesday, first in the early morning hours and the second, more severe storms in the evening hours. Most potent dynamics will be present from 6-9pm CT. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
The US-Mexico water crisis is highlighting the immense difficulties of navigating how to share shrinking water resources in a hotter, drier world.
The United States is bracing for chaotic weather this week, with the South set to experience another heat wave following a short respite from searing temperatures earlier this month. The National Weather Service expects some areas to reach temperatures so high they'll hit new daily records.
With repairs to Calgary's water main break expected to take another five weeks, concerns are mounting about how it could affect the city's lucrative tourist season. Heather Yourex-West looks at the state of repairs, how the Calgary Stampede will still go on despite the water restrictions, and what the city is telling hundreds of thousands of potential tourists.
GORMAN, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds pushed flames through dry brush in mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles on Sunday, and officials warned residents in the wildfire's path to be prepared to leave if it explodes in size again.
Intense heat is setting the stage for severe storms in northwestern Ontario this week, so folks could see heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail if these cells develop.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.