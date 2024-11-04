Heatwave to turn parts of Australia into ‘one of the hottest places in the world’ this week

People fish in the Darwin suburb of Nightcliff. Temperatures are set to soar in parts of the Northern Territory, Queensland and NSW this week as extremely hot weather sweeps through. Photograph: Darren England/AAP

A heatwave is due to strike Australia’s east coast, with temperatures expected above 40C, making the country’s north “one of the hottest places in the world” this week, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast.

Residents in northern New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory are being warned to brace for unsettled weather through the week, starting on Monday, as a mass of heat moves eastward from central Australia.

Temperatures across Queensland and NT are expected to hit over 40C, with a “severe heatwave” forecast for Central West, Channel Country, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Those areas would have “maximum temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s”, the BoM said, with overnight temperatures in the low- to mid-20s.

The bureau said the heat – potentially life-threatening for vulnerable people – will likely peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weatherzone is predicting pre-summer heat to hit some coastal areas. Brisbane is expected to see 30-33C every day this week, while Sydney is tipped to be in the low 30s on Thursday, as is Canberra on Wednesday.

Melbourne should hit the high 30s on Tuesday and temperatures could reach 34C on Wednesday. Further south, Hobart is forecast for a high of 29C on Wednesday and Adelaide should exceed 30C on Tuesday.

Weatherzone said the heatwave will make parts of the country the “hottest in the world” this week.

“November is always a hot time of year in Australia as [the] increasing intensity of the sun enhances solar heating across the continent,” it said in a statement.

“This hot weather is most pronounced in central and northern Australia, where exposure to the sun is greater and seasonal monsoon cloud cover is yet to develop, allowing for uninterrupted heating.

“This makes the northern half of Australia home to some of the highest surface air temperatures in the world at this time of year.”

In a statement, the BoM warned severe heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.

“Seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre,” the bureau said.

“Close your windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of your home.

“If available, use fans or air conditioners to keep cool.”