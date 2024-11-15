Heaven nightclub shut after bouncer charged with raping drunk woman who had been turned away

Heaven nightclub has been shut down immediately after a bouncer was charged with raping a drunk woman who had been turned away from the venue.

The world famous gay club had its licence suspended for 28 days following an emergency hearing at Westminster council on Friday.

The woman said she was attacked by a bouncer on November 1 and was then “ignored” when she tried to report the assault to other club security staff, the meeting was told.

She had been queuing with friends to get in to Heaven for about two hours before reaching the front, but was then “refused entry for being too intoxicated”, the Met said in its evidence to the council.

The force added: “The [group] left the queue and the victim approaches a member of security and asks if they can be allowed in so they can get their friends who are already inside.

“The victim is then approached by another male security guard who says that he can help them to get in.”

The meeting heard that the suspect led the woman away from the entrance of the nightclub and her friends and walked her into a side street.

Heaven, in Villiers Street, is one of the UK’s oldest LGBTQ+ venues (PA)

She was described as “unsteady on her feet and appears clearly drunk” on CCTV.

Footage shows the woman climbing into the back of the vehicle followed by the suspect and whilst in the rear of the car he allegedly “had non-consensual sex with the victim”, officers told the licensing committee.

When she reported being assaulted to other security workers at Heaven they reportedly “ignored her”, according to police.

The expedited licensing review heard that detectives arrested the suspect at Heaven on November 11. One man has since been charged with rape.

Subsequent enquiries showed that the arrested man was not permitted to work in the UK and may have “provided a false name to his employer in order to gain work”.

The meeting also heard that on May 6 three members of the venue’s security team were filmed allegedly “assaulting a customer in the street”.

They were all subsequently sacked, but a Met Police spokesman said the “incidents raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to fulfil its obligations to protect its customers”.

The force added in a statement: “A Westminster council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for Heaven nightclub off Villiers Street should be suspended for up to 28 days, until a full hearing can take place.

“This will take effect immediately meaning Heaven will not open from tonight onwards.

“The hearing heard that in the early hours of Sunday, November 1 a woman was allegedly raped in the vicinity of the venue by a member of security staff.

“Other staff then allegedly ignored her efforts to report the attack.

“A member of security staff was arrested and has since been charged with rape. He is on remand in prison.”

A Westminster council spokesman said: “Following a request from the Metropolitan Police, and considering evidence from both the police and the operator, the council’s licensing committee has decided to suspend Heaven’s licence for 28 days.

“We recognise this venue’s cultural significance but the committee agreed this step is necessary to prevent serious crime and protect the public.

“A full licensing hearing will be held in December.”

Amy Lame, who was Sadiq Khan's night tsar until last month, appeared to disagree with the decision to revoke Heaven's licence. She wrote on Instagram: "Our community is being held to double standards, targeted by institutional homophobia and is the victim of legally questionable interpretation of licensing regulations. Let the battle commence."