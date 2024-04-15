'Heavily Armed' Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots from Apartment Rooftop

A “heavily armed” suspect was arrested after allegedly firing shots from an apartment rooftop in Marina Del Rey, California, on Sunday, April 14.

According to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD) release, deputies responded to a call regarding gunshots from inside the apartment complex around 10:15 pm.

“An LASD Aero unit observed a male suspect on the roof of the location firing rounds from a rifle,” LASD said.

Additional personnel were called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1 am, according to LASD.

Several shots can be heard in footage filmed by X user @therealtaylina. Credit: @therealtaylina via Storyful