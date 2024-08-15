Heavy downpour triggers flash flood warning in Miami-Dade. Here’s the areas to avoid

Thunderstorms and heavy rains pounding South Florida triggered a flash flood warning in some areas as several inches of rain begin to pool quickly Thursday evening. Watch your surroundings, forecasters say, and turn away from flooded roads.

Around 12:25 p.m., rain showers and thunderstorms began to plague South Florida and have become stronger as the night goes on, the National Weather Service’s Miami Office said. The storms are bringing threats of gusty winds, between 40 and 50 mph, and flooding.

12:25PM: Showers and thunderstorms are starting to pick up across South Florida. They will continue to do so as the afternoon progresses bringing the threat for gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain, and localized urban flooding. pic.twitter.com/kEdQdguSbv — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 15, 2024

A flood advisory was issued for Miami-Dade County around 4 p.m. and has been repeatedly extended. It is now set to end at 6 p.m. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is expected but will not cause serious damage.

Cities and neighborhoods included in the advisory are Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, Glenvar Heights and Palmetto Bay. As of 5 p.m., between one to three inches of rain fell, with another one to two inches expected.

Certain cities in the advisory region, including Miami, Coral Gables, Kendall, and Pinecrest, were upgraded to a flash flood warning lasting until 6:45 p.m.

Forecasters say the aforementioned areas have seen between two to three inches of rainfall within an hour and will continue to see another one to three inches of rain. Flash flooding is already occurring or about to start due to the sudden downpour.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” forecasters said. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings, and do not drive on flooded roads.”