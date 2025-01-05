Heavy fog creates dangerous driving conditions along I-70
Heavy fog creates dangerous driving conditions along I-70.
Heavy fog creates dangerous driving conditions along I-70.
Although personal items like purses or backpacks are still free, Air Canada is now charging an extra fee for carry-on luggage on many flights booked under its basic economy fare.
"According to the applicant, it proved that she was a go-getter. To him, it proved that she lacked common sense."
In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...
Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...
Automakers Honda and Nissan are the latest automakers to be talking about merging. They probably won’t be the last.
President Joe Biden officially announced on Friday he has blocked Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, setting up a likely federal court battle.
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
NEW YORK — A New York City judge on Thursday granted Jay-Z’s request to file a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit that accuses the rap titan of raping a 13-year-old with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000. Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York said Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, can file the motion by Feb. 6, according to court documents shared on X by legal affairs journalist Meghann ...
China's major e-commerce companies, from JD.com to Alibaba Group Holding, are rushing to take advantage of Beijing's latest subsidies aimed at spurring consumer spending at the start of the year. Tmall, Alibaba's premium shopping site carrying mainly established brands, on Wednesday kicked off new subsidies for shoppers buying home appliances. Rival JD.com on the same day launched a similar campaign allowing consumers in some provinces including Hubei, Hunan and Jiangsu to purchase eligible home
China is looking to impose further export curbs on advanced technologies, according to a notice from the Ministry of Commerce that said it had launched a public consultation on the matter. The annual export control catalogue was issued on Thursday, the same day the ministry placed dozens of US defence contractors on an export bans list. The extended restrictions would apply to technologies typically used to make electric vehicle (EV) battery components and for processing critical minerals such a
Andrea Harling started "V Burger", a fully vegan fast food chain, during the pandemic, with a business model that focused on food delivery apps. But nearby construction and a changing food landscape led her to open another restaurant on the same premises: a brunch spot called "The Sweatered Hen." Here's why one Calgary restaurant needed to add more to their business model to make it work.
When you're working, saving for retirement feels like the hard part. Once you're retired, however, the challenge becomes spending in a disciplined fashion and according to a well-thought-out plan....
"We want the truth to be out there," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman told NBC News two days after Lively filed a federal complaint against the actor/director
Beijing may be taking a page out of Washington’s playbook in its use of export controls and trade blacklists.
BYD Auto, China's electric vehicle (EV) king, was the world's biggest seller of pure electric cars in the fourth quarter of 2024, as Tesla's sales for the period fell short of expectations. Shenzhen-based BYD beat Austin, Texas-based Tesla by more than 20 per cent in terms of deliveries. In the fourth quarter, BYD delivered 595,412 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to customers, up 13.1 per cent from a year earlier. The company, which counts Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway as a shareholder, a
Beijing is planning to curb the export of technology used to extract minerals critical for the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) industry, as a tech rivalry with Washington escalates ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump later this month.
From Wall Street to Main Street, Codie Sanchez is leading a revolution in personal finance and wealth. The author of "Main Street Millionaire" is on a self-proclaimed mission "to create 1 million...
This article analyzes the likelihood of tariffs on Canadian oil imports under the Trump administration and explores the potential impact on the Canadian oil sands sector.
The company published a safety update detailing some of the steps it has taken to improve manufacturing quality.
Russia will no longer transport gas to Europe via Ukraine’s pipelines, further limiting its ability to raise capital