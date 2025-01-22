Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Decreases Visibility in Upstate New York

Heavy lake-effect snow lowered visibility and created difficult travel conditions in the Buffalo area on Tuesday, January 21, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage was captured by Daniel J. D. Pollina, who said it showed, “Heavy snow falling, being illuminated by some lights, with buildings barely visible,” in Depew, on the outskirts of Buffalo.

The NWS said that visibility was “dropping to just a few hundred feet” and that “snow-covered roads” were making for difficult travel conditions. Credit: Daniel J D Pollina via Storyful