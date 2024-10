CBC

The Nova Scotia government is preparing to move an iconic strip of coastal road that has been repeatedly battered by storm surge, marking the latest example of a need to modify public infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.Lawrencetown Road, also known as Highway 207, slopes down from a headland just west of Lawrencetown Beach and comes within a few metres of the high-tide line. The headland, known by locals as "the point," creates a surf break that Vic Ruzgys describes as "the