Heavy police presence at church for Navalny ceremony

STORY: A religious service for Navalny is due to be held at 1400 local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.

Navalny will then be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic inside Russia, died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16, sparking accusations from his supporters that he had been murdered. The Kremlin has denied any state involvement in his death.