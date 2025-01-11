Heavy police presence on Mundy pond road Saturday morning, resulted in severely damaged property. (Julia Israel/CBC - image credit)

Heavy police presence on Mundy pond road Saturday morning, resulted in severely damaged property. (Julia Israel/CBC)

There is currently a heavy policy presence on Mundy Pond Road in St. John's.

Police cars and tactical vehicles blocked the street in front of a house early in the morning.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers in tactical gear had weapons drawn and pointed at a house.

Damage to a home has occurred, including a broken door and shattered glass.

There are few details but several individuals were taken from the building in police custody.

More to come.

