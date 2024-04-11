Heavy rain arrives tonight with possible thunderstorms ahead
multiple days of rain and strong wind to finish the week in southern Ontario
"The View" host tried to make a few connections that Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren't buying.
After a stormy Tuesday, forecasters are already looking ahead to Ontario's next rainmaker –– a moisture-boosted Texas low set to arrive on Thursday with plenty of precipitation
Hours after the eaglet emerged from its egg, the dad grew “confused,” West Virginia wildlife experts said.
Floods have swamped parts of Russia and Kazakhstan after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and sparking protests against the authorities.
Stella McCartney just dropped its new Summer 2024 campaign, celebrating the brand's most...
The baby is already “nearly triple the size he was when he was first born,” the zoo said.
VANCOUVER — Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming "crunchy" rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says. Climate science supports her observations, showing that global heating is causing warmer temperatures and
"I prefer it warm and humid and hot."
Researchers caught the animals with hand nets underwater, according to a new study.
Russian officials scrambled to help homeowners displaced by floods as water levels rose in the Ural River, authorities said Wednesday. Floods in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan sparked the evacuation of thousands of people following the collapse of a dam on Saturday. Russia’s government has declared the situation a federal emergency. Although President Vladimir Putin is frequently shown on Russian state television meeting officials and traveling across the country, the K
After a pleasant Wednesday, conditions will take a turn for the worse in Ontario on Thursday. A Texas low will provide the province with ample amounts of rainfall into Saturday, along with a thunderstorm threat Thursday, elevating the risk of localized flooding
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
World Energy GH2 passed its environmental assessment and was granted the go-ahead by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)As World Energy GH2 clears another hurdle in its plan to build Canada's first wind-to-hydrogen project on Newfoundland's west coast, a non-profit environmental group says they still have serious doubts about the proposal.Nick Mercer, co-chair of Enviro Watch N.L., said his group was "gravely concerned" about the news on Tuesday, which sa
World Energy GH2 wind-hydrogen project has taken another step toward the construction phase. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)World Energy GH2's plan to put put hundreds of windmills on the west coast of Newfoundland is one step closer to becoming a reality after the provincial government approved its environmental impact statement on Tuesday.But the approval of the project comes with a list of conditions, Environment Minister Bernard Davis told reporters.In late October, Davis said the provin
The new species was named after one researcher’s supportive wife, according to the study.
New Zealand spent about $300,000 to eradicate a single male stoat from its Chalky Island wildlife sanctuary, raising eyebrows on social media over the high cost.
A frontal system is approaching from the northwest, expected to give over 10 cm of snowfall to some B.C. and Alberta ski resorts. Get a seasonal snowfall summary as well from meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
OXFORD, England (AP) — Humanity has only two years left “to save the world” by making dramatic changes in the way it spews heat-trapping emissions and it has even less time to act to get the finances behind such a massive shift, the head of the United Nations climate agency said. With governments of the world facing a 2025 deadline for new and stronger plans to curb carbon pollution, nearly half of the world's populations voting in elections this year, and crucial global finance meetings later t
A nine-month-old rescued tiger cub that has been living at Oakland Zoo in California departed for her “forever home” on Monday morning, April 8, footage shows.Lily was rescued in March and was named by a public poll.“It’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to rescues (especially those as sweet as Lily), but we are very happy she has a trustworthy and expansive new home, and we are proud to have been able to nurse her back to health over the past one and a half months,” the zoo wrote on social media.Lily would have a permanent home at the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) sanctuary in Northern California. She has a serious bone condition that will require care for the rest of her life, PAWS said.“Our expert veterinary and caregiver staff will provide the care she needs as this special tiger begins her new life at PAWS,” the sanctuary said.Footage shows Oakland Zoo staff assisting California Department of Fish and Wildlife crews with Lily’s transport crate ahead of her departure on Monday morning. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful