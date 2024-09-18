Heavy Rain 'Blows Covers Off Drains'

Rain was coming down so heavily on the evening of Tuesday, September 17, that it blew off manhole covers in Pozzuoli, in the province of Naples, Italy, according to a witness.

Footage filmed by Dan Snow shows an entire street flooded as heavy rain comes down in Pozzuoli.

According to local news reports, the heavy rain caused a road to collapse, creating a huge hole in the street in the Arco Felice area in Pozzuoli.

“At the moment in Naples it’s raining so hard it’s blown the manhole covers off the drains,” Snow said.

A yellow weather warning was issued for the Naples area from Tuesday until 6:00 a.m. of Wednesday, and was later lengthened until Thursday. Credit: Dan Snow via Storyful