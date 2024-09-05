Heavy rain causes flooding in some Orange County neighborhoods
Heavy rain causes flooding in some Orange County neighborhoods
Heavy rain causes flooding in some Orange County neighborhoods
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is currently tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
A Nova Scotia school teacher charged earlier this summer with serious sex offences has been released from jail after being arrested on the weekend.Nicole MacLeod, 36, appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday morning to face a number of sex-related charges and one new charge of breaching her previous release conditions.The Murray Siding, N.S., woman was charged in June with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually ex
A man has been arrested in the 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor in Indiana after he was linked to the case through genetic genealogy, authorities said. On March 24, 1993, Carmen Van Huss' father went to her Indianapolis apartment to check on her after she didn't show up for work. "There were obvious signs of a struggle, including a knocked over table, clothing thrown on the floor, a large pooling of blood near the victim’s head, and blood spatter around the victim’s body," the probable cause affidavit said.
MADDEN, Alta. — Alberta officials are warning residents of a hamlet to be vigilant following a recent grizzly bear attack by an animal they say killed a person three years ago.
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that defrauded a senior of more than $10,000.Officers responded to a report of a fraud in the area of Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.On May 22, roughly two weeks before the incident was reported, police say an 88-year-old man was using an ATM, when two men entered the bank. One of the men used the machine next to the elderly man
Jennifer Soto allegedly told authorities she did not think her boyfriend Stephan Sterns was "evil" for his alleged sex abuse of her teen daughter, authorities say
A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
TORONTO — Anyone who finds injured wildlife should seek local support for the animal rather than attempting to deal with the situation themselves, the director of an animal rescue charity says after two men picked up a black bear cub in northern Ontario and took it on a 10-hour drive south in their vehicle.
A 61-year-old Austrian man was arrested last month for having sex in a shrine in Japan with a Japanese woman in her 40s, local police told CNN on Wednesday.
A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to helping defraud Saskatoon seniors is going to jail.Earlier this year, Ahmad Ebadi admitted to his role in a fraud wave that bilked seniors concerned about their loved ones out of thousands of dollars before Christmas 2022. He came to provincial court Wednesday for sentencing.Defence lawyer Logan Marchand and prosecutor Carol Carlson agreed that Ebadi should serve between one-and-a-half and two years, but they disagreed where the time should be served. Carlson a
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.
Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023
Why do some places in Canada see snow much earlier than others? Here are three reasons why