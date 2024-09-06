Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Tampa Bay Area

Heavy rainfall caused localized flooding Thursday, September 5, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tampa Bay.

This footage was captured by X user @Cody15598900, who said that it shows flooding and rain in St Petersburg.

The NWS said that showers and storms were likely to develop in areas around Tampa Bay on Thursday evening, with flooding concerns remaining for areas of heavier rain. Credit: @Cody15598900 via Storyful

Video Transcript

