Heavy rain coming Wednesday to Maryland

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and South Coast on Christmas Day, with authorities saying flooding in low-lying areas could be possible.Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver's North Shore, saying that rain is expected to become heavier by Monday afternoon. Around 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall there.The warnings for the South Coast come after an ongoing windstorm led to warnings up and down the B.C. coast, with gusts of up to