Heavy rain concerns flood-prone neighborhoods in San Diego
Residents in the Southcrest neighborhood are concerned about canal flooding following a weekend storm that swept through San Diego County.
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
