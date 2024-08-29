'Heavy Rain Disasters' Threaten Southern Japan Amid Typhoon Shanshan

Residents in southern Japan were on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kagoshima, on the west coast of Kyushu, on August 29, bringing heavy rain and flooding to the island, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The JMA said the typhoon would gradually move eastward and continue through Kyushu, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Residents in Kyushu were urged to watch out for “heavy rain disasters,” including landslides, rising rivers, high waves, flooding and strong winds.

According to local media NHK, 41 people were injured in Kyushu as of Thursday morning, and a man who fell off his boat at the quay of Kagoshima Port was missing.

Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution reported that power was down for more than 254,000 households in seven Kyushu prefectures, due to the typhoon.

