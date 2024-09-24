Heavy Rain Drenches Acapulco as Hurricane John Makes Landfall

Heavy rain battered Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday, September 24, as Hurricane John made landfall on the country’s Pacific coast.

The Category 3 storm struck just after 9 pm, with wind gusts reaching up to 120 mph.

It brought damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and flash flooding, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Schools were closed across the state of Guerrero, the local education secretary said. Credit: @DavidVejar via Storyful