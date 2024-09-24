Heavy Rain Drenches Acapulco as Hurricane John Makes Landfall

Storyful

Heavy rain battered Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday, September 24, as Hurricane John made landfall on the country’s Pacific coast.

The Category 3 storm struck just after 9 pm, with wind gusts reaching up to 120 mph.

It brought damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and flash flooding, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Schools were closed across the state of Guerrero, the local education secretary said. Credit: @DavidVejar via Storyful

